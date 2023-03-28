RCM (R1 RCM Inc.) climbed 1.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $14.40, up 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.65 and dropped to $14.225 before settling in for the closing price of $14.30. Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has traded in a range of $6.71-$27.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -785.00%. With a float of $303.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.86, operating margin of +9.82, and the pretax margin is -3.38.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,000,001. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 71,767 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 71,767 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 15,000,000 for $20.43, making the entire transaction worth $306,375,000. This insider now owns 164,754,055 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -3.19 while generating a return on equity of -3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Looking closely at R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 68.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.78. However, in the short run, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.73. Second resistance stands at $14.90. The third major resistance level sits at $15.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.88.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.83 billion has total of 416,662K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,806 M in contrast with the sum of -57,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 532,800 K and last quarter income was -37,100 K.