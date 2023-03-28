Recent developments with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.00 cents.

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) stock priced at $0.7034, up 0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7074 and dropped to $0.6803 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. ACB’s price has ranged from $0.66 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 65.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.30%. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 14.98%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2067. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7200 in the near term. At $0.7300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6700. The third support level lies at $0.6600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 328.42 million, the company has a total of 342,127K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 174,880 K while annual income is -1,357 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,480 K while its latest quarter income was -48,210 K.