Recent developments with Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.92 cents.

March 27, 2023, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was 3.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. A 52-week range for FSP has been $1.52 – $6.01.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -9.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -98.80%. With a float of $92.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.04, operating margin of -0.40, and the pretax margin is +0.79.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Franklin Street Properties Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 207,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 818,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $2.13, making the entire transaction worth $53,250. This insider now owns 3,446,136 shares in total.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +0.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5324, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9877. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7000 in the near term. At $1.7300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5900. The third support level lies at $1.5600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Key Stats

There are 103,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 167.10 million. As of now, sales total 165,620 K while income totals 1,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,210 K while its last quarter net income were -2,880 K.