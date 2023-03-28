Recent developments with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.89 cents.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $38.61, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.28 and dropped to $36.92 before settling in for the closing price of $38.30. Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has traded in a range of $32.44-$78.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 14.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.00%. With a float of $75.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 598 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.47, operating margin of -879.04, and the pretax margin is -909.78.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 6.23%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 89,659. In this transaction EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,330 shares at a rate of $38.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,673 for $37.21, making the entire transaction worth $248,302. This insider now owns 766,825 shares in total.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.28) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -909.78 while generating a return on equity of -41.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -26.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NTLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.18, a number that is poised to hit -1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NTLA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.65 in the near term. At $40.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.42. The third support level lies at $33.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.17 billion has total of 88,018K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,120 K in contrast with the sum of -474,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,570 K and last quarter income was -113,410 K.