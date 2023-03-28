Recent developments with Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.22 cents.

On March 24, 2023, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) opened at $3.50, lower -2.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. Price fluctuations for PBI have ranged from $2.30 to $5.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 933.20% at the time writing. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.00 million.

In an organization with 11000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.53, operating margin of +4.50, and the pretax margin is +1.13.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 42.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 933.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -22.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. However, in the short run, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.63. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. The third support level lies at $3.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

There are currently 175,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 622.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,538 M according to its annual income of 36,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 908,690 K and its income totaled 6,300 K.