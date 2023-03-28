Recent developments with Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.65 cents.

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) stock priced at $0.3248, down -7.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.328 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. RCON’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $2.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 277.20%. With a float of $37.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.53 million.

In an organization with 188 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recon Technology Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 0.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 420.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3213, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9639. However, in the short run, Recon Technology Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3187. Second resistance stands at $0.3423. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2807, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2663. The third support level lies at $0.2427 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.34 million, the company has a total of 29,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,510 K while annual income is 14,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,598 K while its latest quarter income was -16,953 K.