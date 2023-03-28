Recent developments with Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.41 cents.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $14.10, up 3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.295 and dropped to $13.70 before settling in for the closing price of $13.58. Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has traded in a range of $12.53-$47.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -505.10%. With a float of $176.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3146 workers is very important to gauge.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

The latest stats from [Vornado Realty Trust, VNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.38 million was superior to 4.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.61. The third major resistance level sits at $14.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. The third support level lies at $13.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.57 billion has total of 191,867K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,800 M in contrast with the sum of -346,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 446,940 K and last quarter income was -477,750 K.