REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $0.29, up 3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2998 and dropped to $0.274 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, REE has traded in a range of $0.27-$2.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -628.30%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 17.32%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Looking closely at REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4386, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7731. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3017. Second resistance stands at $0.3137. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3275. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2759, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2621. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2501.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 99.88 million has total of 323,989K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6 K in contrast with the sum of -107,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -27,260 K.