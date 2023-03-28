ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) average volume reaches $1.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 27, 2023, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) opened at $5.37, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.595 and dropped to $5.305 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Price fluctuations for RNW have ranged from $4.03 to $8.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.40% at the time writing. With a float of $93.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1675 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.80, operating margin of +35.04, and the pretax margin is -20.59.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ReNew Energy Global Plc is 15.25%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -27.11 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) raw stochastic average was set at 47.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.55 in the near term. At $5.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.97.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Key Stats

There are currently 400,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 912,000 K according to its annual income of -211,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 194,000 K and its income totaled -48,000 K.