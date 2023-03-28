Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.29%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $3.75, down -14.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has traded in a range of $2.19-$4.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 27.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -296.00%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.92 million.

In an organization with 3685 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of -3.81, and the pretax margin is -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,639,344 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 27,435,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,639,344 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,999. This insider now owns 51,594,927 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.11. However, in the short run, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.59. Second resistance stands at $3.99. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 527.50 million has total of 168,123K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 819,760 K in contrast with the sum of -98,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 233,640 K and last quarter income was 20,490 K.