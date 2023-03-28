Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) last year’s performance of -3.76% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 27, 2023, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) trading session started at the price of $54.90, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.65 and dropped to $54.77 before settling in for the closing price of $54.43. A 52-week range for RBA has been $47.72 – $71.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 109.60%. With a float of $110.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.88 million.

The firm has a total of 2800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.60, operating margin of +18.46, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 14.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 215,915. In this transaction Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $61.69, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Customer Advoc. Officer sold 2,100 for $61.73, making the entire transaction worth $129,633. This insider now owns 20,764 shares in total.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.33) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 32.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, RBA], we can find that recorded value of 5.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) raw stochastic average was set at 38.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.16. The third major resistance level sits at $56.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Key Stats

There are 111,185K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.14 billion. As of now, sales total 1,734 M while income totals 319,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 443,860 K while its last quarter net income were 45,290 K.