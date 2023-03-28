Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 663,000 K

On March 27, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $13.80, lower -2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.84 and dropped to $13.21 before settling in for the closing price of $13.62. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $12.58 to $56.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $925.00 million.

In an organization with 14122 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.82) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 32.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.21. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.70. Second resistance stands at $14.08. The third major resistance level sits at $14.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.44.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 920,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,658 M according to its annual income of -6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 663,000 K and its income totaled -1,723 M.