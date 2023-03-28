RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,194 M

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) stock priced at $9.79, up 0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.82 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.63. RLJ’s price has ranged from $9.27 to $14.76 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 105.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.75 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLJ Lodging Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.18 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.54. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.81. Second resistance stands at $9.90. The third major resistance level sits at $9.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.47.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.56 billion, the company has a total of 162,563K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,194 M while annual income is 41,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,190 K while its latest quarter income was 6,610 K.