Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,194 M

Markets

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) stock priced at $9.79, up 0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.82 and dropped to $9.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.63. RLJ’s price has ranged from $9.27 to $14.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 105.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.75 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +10.11, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLJ Lodging Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.18 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.54. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.81. Second resistance stands at $9.90. The third major resistance level sits at $9.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.47.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.56 billion, the company has a total of 162,563K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,194 M while annual income is 41,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,190 K while its latest quarter income was 6,610 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as IonQ Inc. (IONQ) market cap hits 1.02 billion

Shaun Noe -
IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.94, soaring 4.92% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 38.98% last month.

Sana Meer -
March 27, 2023, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) trading session started at the price of $2.19, that was 11.82% jump from the session before....
Read more

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) last year’s performance of -32.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
On March 27, 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) opened at $11.53, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.