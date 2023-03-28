Search
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) last year’s performance of -44.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.75, soaring 4.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.61 and dropped to $14.711 before settling in for the closing price of $14.63. Within the past 52 weeks, SBGI’s price has moved between $12.64 and $28.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 8.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 723.20%. With a float of $41.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.98, operating margin of +14.23, and the pretax margin is +92.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is 9.59%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 6,110. In this transaction Chief Compliance Officer of this company sold 360 shares at a rate of $16.97, taking the stock ownership to the 2,400 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +67.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 723.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 36.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Looking closely at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s (SBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.31. However, in the short run, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.72. Second resistance stands at $16.12. The third major resistance level sits at $16.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.93.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.04 billion based on 69,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,928 M and income totals 2,652 M. The company made 960,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 55,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 593,380 K

Steve Mayer -
March 27, 2023, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) trading session started at the price of $5.09, that was 11.29% jump from the session...
Read more

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is expecting 0.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
On March 27, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) opened at $12.94, higher 0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.37%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) stock priced at $6.58, down -2.77% from the previous day...
Read more

