SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) 20 Days SMA touches -3.35%: The odds favor the bear

On March 27, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $5.82, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.88 and dropped to $5.73 before settling in for the closing price of $5.74. Price fluctuations for SOFI have ranged from $4.24 to $10.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.80% at the time writing. With a float of $870.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $923.18 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 242,712. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 6,300,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 180,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $995,094. This insider now owns 5,984,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], we can find that recorded value of 34.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 38.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.55.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are currently 934,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,763 M according to its annual income of -320,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 555,500 K and its income totaled -40,010 K.