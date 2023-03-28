Sonos Inc. (SONO) is -1.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.36, plunging -1.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.405 and dropped to $18.81 before settling in for the closing price of $19.29. Within the past 52 weeks, SONO’s price has moved between $13.65 and $31.22.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 18,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CFO & CLO sold 13,220 for $20.70, making the entire transaction worth $273,589. This insider now owns 176,290 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Sonos Inc. (SONO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.29 in the near term. At $19.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.46. The third support level lies at $18.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.41 billion based on 127,348K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,752 M and income totals 67,380 K. The company made 672,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 75,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.