Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.19%

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $98.918, soaring 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.72 and dropped to $98.575 before settling in for the closing price of $98.34. Within the past 52 weeks, SBUX’s price has moved between $68.39 and $110.83.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.00%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 402000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.58, operating margin of +13.27, and the pretax margin is +13.13.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 77,648. In this transaction evp, cfo of this company sold 736 shares at a rate of $105.50, taking the stock ownership to the 56,028 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s acting evp, general counsel sold 2,962 for $108.48, making the entire transaction worth $321,317. This insider now owns 38,258 shares in total.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.18.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.02% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) saw its 5-day average volume 5.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.40 in the near term. At $100.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.83. The third support level lies at $97.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 113.48 billion based on 1,149,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,250 M and income totals 3,282 M. The company made 8,714 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 855,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.