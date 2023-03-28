SWK (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.) climbed 2.92 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $75.51, up 2.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.92 and dropped to $74.99 before settling in for the closing price of $74.25. Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has traded in a range of $70.24-$148.20.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.70%. With a float of $147.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.53 million.

The firm has a total of 54200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.21, operating margin of +5.39, and the pretax margin is +0.22.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 221,282. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of this company sold 2,581 shares at a rate of $85.73, taking the stock ownership to the 36,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 5,248 for $80.80, making the entire transaction worth $424,044. This insider now owns 17,993 shares in total.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +1.01 while generating a return on equity of 1.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.06% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stanley Black & Decker Inc., SWK], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.77.

During the past 100 days, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) raw stochastic average was set at 21.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.04. The third major resistance level sits at $79.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.89 billion has total of 153,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,947 M in contrast with the sum of 170,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,987 M and last quarter income was -125,200 K.