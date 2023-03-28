Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) stock priced at $7.59, up 0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.73 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. TME’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $9.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 20.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.20%. With a float of $837.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.38% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) saw its 5-day average volume 8.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 72.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.79 in the near term. At $7.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.95 billion, the company has a total of 1,695,077K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,843 M while annual income is 469,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,035 M while its latest quarter income was 150,000 K.