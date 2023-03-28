Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -1.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) stock priced at $55.58, up 1.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.9199 and dropped to $54.565 before settling in for the closing price of $54.49. THC’s price has ranged from $36.69 to $92.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.00%. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75776 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.86, operating margin of +11.57, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,112. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 825 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,325. This insider now owns 22,778 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 37.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.69% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.87 in the near term. At $56.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.86. The third support level lies at $53.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.71 billion, the company has a total of 102,274K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,174 M while annual income is 411,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,990 M while its latest quarter income was 102,000 K.