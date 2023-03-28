The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) volume exceeds 2.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 27, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) opened at $30.95, higher 0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.00 and dropped to $30.29 before settling in for the closing price of $30.42. Price fluctuations for CG have ranged from $24.59 to $50.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.20% at the time writing. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.14 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.77% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.76.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are currently 364,219K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,439 M according to its annual income of 1,225 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 719,400 K and its income totaled 127,200 K.