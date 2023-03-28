The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 43,004 M

On March 27, 2023, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $61.14, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.48 and dropped to $60.95 before settling in for the closing price of $60.90. Price fluctuations for KO have ranged from $54.01 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

In an organization with 82500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of +27.90, and the pretax margin is +27.28.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 2,808,470. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 46,421 shares at a rate of $60.50, taking the stock ownership to the 592,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 74,000 for $58.71, making the entire transaction worth $4,344,599. This insider now owns 219,790 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.06% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 136.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.04. However, in the short run, The Coca-Cola Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.57. Second resistance stands at $61.79. The third major resistance level sits at $62.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.51.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,326,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 261.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,004 M according to its annual income of 9,542 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,125 M and its income totaled 2,031 M.