The Mosaic Company (MOS) is expecting -2.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $43.25, up 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.74 and dropped to $42.051 before settling in for the closing price of $42.39. Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has traded in a range of $41.16-$78.86.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 135.50%. With a float of $333.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $340.10 million.

The firm has a total of 13570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.30, operating margin of +27.60, and the pretax margin is +24.27.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +18.73 while generating a return on equity of 31.62.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Mosaic Company, MOS], we can find that recorded value of 4.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.71. The third major resistance level sits at $45.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.62.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.77 billion has total of 336,487K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,125 M in contrast with the sum of 3,583 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,481 M and last quarter income was 523,200 K.