Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) posted a -0.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 27, 2023, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $1.14, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $1.00 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 466 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.57%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

The latest stats from [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was inferior to 3.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5131. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9967.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 153,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 166.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.