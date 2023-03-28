Versus Systems Inc. (VS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.40%

On March 27, 2023, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) opened at $0.59, higher 14.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.695 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for VS have ranged from $0.38 to $23.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.90% at the time writing. With a float of $10.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6 workers is very important to gauge.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 7.84%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.93) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.49, a number that is poised to hit -2.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

The latest stats from [Versus Systems Inc., VS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 3.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 273.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7599, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2576. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6903. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7451. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7953. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5853, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5351. The third support level lies at $0.4803 if the price breaches the second support level.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

There are currently 10,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -17,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 320 K and its income totaled -3,510 K.