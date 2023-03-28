Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) 20 Days SMA touches -5.42%: The odds favor the bear

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $10.90, up 0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.97 and dropped to $10.87 before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has traded in a range of $9.94-$17.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.90%. While this was happening, with a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96941 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.46 million, its volume of 3.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.96 in the near term. At $11.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.76.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.28 billion has total of 2,707,103K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,987 M in contrast with the sum of 2,427 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,594 M and last quarter income was 1,354 M.