Volta Inc. (VLTA) posted a -0.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On March 27, 2023, Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) opened at $0.85, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.859 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Price fluctuations for VLTA have ranged from $0.30 to $4.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -315.90% at the time writing. With a float of $124.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.75 million.

The firm has a total of 353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Volta Inc. (VLTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Volta Inc., VLTA], we can find that recorded value of 4.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8483, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2436. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8633. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8367.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

There are currently 168,913K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,310 K according to its annual income of -276,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,360 K and its income totaled -42,530 K.