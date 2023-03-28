W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) with a beta value of 0.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $77.53, up 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.24 and dropped to $77.09 before settling in for the closing price of $77.26. Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has traded in a range of $67.76-$89.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.50%. With a float of $205.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.56, operating margin of +53.22, and the pretax margin is +42.34.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 16,812. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $84.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,266 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +40.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 248.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98 and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Looking closely at W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.84. However, in the short run, W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.00. Second resistance stands at $78.69. The third major resistance level sits at $79.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.70.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.85 billion has total of 210,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,479 M in contrast with the sum of 599,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 402,630 K and last quarter income was 209,540 K.