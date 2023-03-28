WH (Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.) dropped -0.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) stock priced at $65.98, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.98 and dropped to $64.57 before settling in for the closing price of $64.94. WH’s price has ranged from $58.81 to $93.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.50%. With a float of $85.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.19, operating margin of +34.98, and the pretax margin is +31.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 461,407. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $76.90, taking the stock ownership to the 13,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,940 for $71.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,065,820. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.70 while generating a return on equity of 34.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 1.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.56 in the near term. At $66.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.66 billion, the company has a total of 86,359K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,498 M while annual income is 355,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 334,000 K while its latest quarter income was 56,000 K.