Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -33.51% last month.

March 27, 2023, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) trading session started at the price of $1.29. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. A 52-week range for WKHS has been $1.18 – $5.39.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -14.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 76.30%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 331 employees.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Workhorse Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) saw its 5-day average volume 7.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8994, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5180. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3100 in the near term. At $1.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. The third support level lies at $1.1500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are 171,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 212.20 million. As of now, sales total 5,020 K while income totals -117,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,450 K while its last quarter net income were -38,650 K.