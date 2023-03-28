WW International Inc. (WW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 223,920 K

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) stock priced at $4.00, up 6.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.315 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. WW’s price has ranged from $3.28 to $11.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -4.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -478.10%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.62, operating margin of +12.24, and the pretax margin is -35.14.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Interim Principal Fin. Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for $3.91, making the entire transaction worth $249,999. This insider now owns 63,935 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.93 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -478.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -36.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WW International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

The latest stats from [WW International Inc., WW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.83 million was inferior to 4.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 25.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.68.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 320.37 million, the company has a total of 70,592K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,041 M while annual income is -251,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 223,920 K while its latest quarter income was -32,500 K.