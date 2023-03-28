YSG (Yatsen Holding Limited) dropped -4.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) stock priced at $1.45, down -4.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.42 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. YSG’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

The firm has a total of 3497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yatsen Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4858, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3082. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3333.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 756.86 million, the company has a total of 392,419K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 537,340 K while annual income is -118,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 145,780 K while its latest quarter income was -7,580 K.