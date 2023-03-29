Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$1.58M in average volume shows that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) stock priced at $32.10, up 2.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.14 and dropped to $32.015 before settling in for the closing price of $31.94. VSCO’s price has ranged from $26.14 to $56.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.30%. With a float of $72.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.81, operating margin of +8.09, and the pretax margin is +6.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 11,027,499. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 238,645 shares at a rate of $46.21, taking the stock ownership to the 7,763,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 116,750 for $46.09, making the entire transaction worth $5,381,358. This insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 108.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Looking closely at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.58. However, in the short run, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.20. Second resistance stands at $33.73. The third major resistance level sits at $34.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.95.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.44 billion, the company has a total of 77,746K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,344 M while annual income is 348,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,021 M while its latest quarter income was 173,000 K.

Newsletter

 

No matter how cynical the overall market is Aflac Incorporated (AFL) performance over the last week is recorded -1.76%

Shaun Noe -
On March 28, 2023, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) opened at $63.265, higher 0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.26 cents.

Sana Meer -
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $17.67, up 2.11% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Galapagos NV (GLPG) posted a -4.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.51, plunging -2.07% from the previous trading day....
Read more

