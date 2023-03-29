Search
Steve Mayer
$1.65M in average volume shows that Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is heading in the right direction

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.80, soaring 2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.58 and dropped to $22.66 before settling in for the closing price of $23.01. Within the past 52 weeks, DK’s price has moved between $19.10 and $35.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 22.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 307.30%. With a float of $66.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3746 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.11, operating margin of +2.40, and the pretax margin is +1.75.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 153,318. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 6,775 shares at a rate of $22.63, taking the stock ownership to the 94,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CFO bought 2,000 for $22.60, making the entire transaction worth $45,200. This insider now owns 33,148 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 307.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Looking closely at Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 19.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.16. However, in the short run, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.83. Second resistance stands at $24.16. The third major resistance level sits at $24.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.99.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.60 billion based on 66,942K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,246 M and income totals 257,100 K. The company made 4,479 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -118,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

