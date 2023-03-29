Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

-12.26% percent quarterly performance for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.92, plunging -2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.46 and dropped to $21.245 before settling in for the closing price of $21.94. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $13.27 and $29.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 1,190,674. In this transaction President, Head of R&D of this company sold 52,854 shares at a rate of $22.53, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 25,000 for $25.84, making the entire transaction worth $646,092. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.10 in the near term. At $22.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.46 billion based on 68,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -149,340 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) stock priced at $65.61, down -1.04% from the previous...
Read more

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $187.75, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

RELX PLC (RELX) is 5.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
March 28, 2023, RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) trading session started at the price of $31.75, that was -0.22% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

