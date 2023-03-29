$12.80M in average volume shows that SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is heading in the right direction

On March 28, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened at $2.09, lower -6.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1099 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $2.14. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $0.93 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $156.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

In an organization with 392 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 151,155. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 795,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 48,905 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $95,291. This insider now owns 870,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.10. Second resistance stands at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. The third support level lies at $1.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 197,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 373.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,130 K according to its annual income of -115,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,500 K and its income totaled -30,680 K.