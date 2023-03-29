15.42% volatility in Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock priced at $2.00, down -7.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. BXRX’s price has ranged from $1.25 to $76.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.30%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Baudax Bio Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 3,057. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 1,200 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,427 shares.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$98.8 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Baudax Bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -279.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)

The latest stats from [Baudax Bio Inc., BXRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.53 million was superior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Baudax Bio Inc.’s (BXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 190.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.2540. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0500.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.62 million, the company has a total of 2,586K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,270 K while annual income is -58,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -9,250 K.