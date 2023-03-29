2.25% volatility in W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 28, 2023, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) opened at $60.92, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.67 and dropped to $60.70 before settling in for the closing price of $61.17. Price fluctuations for WRB have ranged from $58.92 to $76.46 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.80% at the time writing. With a float of $202.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8186 workers is very important to gauge.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of W. R. Berkley Corporation is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 88,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,434 shares at a rate of $61.85, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Director bought 4,566 for $62.00, making the entire transaction worth $283,092. This insider now owns 4,566 shares in total.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 32.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

The latest stats from [W. R. Berkley Corporation, WRB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was inferior to 1.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s (WRB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.24. The third major resistance level sits at $62.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.89.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) Key Stats

There are currently 263,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,167 M according to its annual income of 1,381 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,014 M and its income totaled 382,220 K.