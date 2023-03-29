Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$2.39M in average volume shows that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) stock priced at $0.5344, up 7.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5881 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. ENSC’s price has ranged from $0.46 to $33.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 978.50%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 44,087. In this transaction Director of this company bought 90,287 shares at a rate of $0.49, taking the stock ownership to the 1,222,682 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director bought 270,000 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $128,979. This insider now owns 1,132,395 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$5.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ensysce Biosciences Inc., ENSC], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6182, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6130. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6013. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6237. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6594. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5432, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5075. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4851.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.23 million, the company has a total of 15,026K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,530 K while annual income is -29,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280 K while its latest quarter income was -9,830 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

