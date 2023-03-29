2.74% percent quarterly performance for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) stock priced at $15.34, down -3.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.505 and dropped to $14.765 before settling in for the closing price of $15.48. RLAY’s price has ranged from $12.65 to $35.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.30%. With a float of $118.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.06 million.

The firm has a total of 327 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.06, operating margin of -22516.44, and the pretax margin is -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 11,720. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 763 shares at a rate of $15.36, taking the stock ownership to the 244,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 347 for $15.36, making the entire transaction worth $5,330. This insider now owns 150,135 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1314.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.83. The third major resistance level sits at $16.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.94.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.84 billion, the company has a total of 121,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,380 K while annual income is -290,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250 K while its latest quarter income was -67,500 K.