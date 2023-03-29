20.29% volatility in Audacy Inc. (AUD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1097, soaring 15.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.182 and dropped to $0.108 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, AUD’s price has moved between $0.09 and $3.25.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 16.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.50%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.88 million.

In an organization with 3539 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Audacy Inc. (AUD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 287.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4443. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1685. Second resistance stands at $0.2122. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2425. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0945, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0642. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0205.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.35 million based on 145,482K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,254 M and income totals -140,670 K. The company made 341,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.