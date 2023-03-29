4.29% volatility in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) last month: This is a red flag warning

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $23.01, up 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.33 and dropped to $22.86 before settling in for the closing price of $23.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has traded in a range of $20.72-$61.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.00%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.68 million.

In an organization with 3540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 28,284,462. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $28.28, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,667 for $28.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,178,127. This insider now owns 362,377 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.10% during the next five years compared to 56.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.44. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.37. Second resistance stands at $23.59. The third major resistance level sits at $23.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.43 billion has total of 404,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,098 M in contrast with the sum of 63,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 301,600 K and last quarter income was 23,200 K.