7.08% volatility in Niu Technologies (NIU) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 28, 2023, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) trading session started at the price of $3.88, that was 2.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $3.8102 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. A 52-week range for NIU has been $2.57 – $11.08.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 32.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -122.60%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 702 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.13, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Niu Technologies (NIU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08 and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $3.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.74.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are 76,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 295.85 million. As of now, sales total 459,400 K while income totals -7,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 88,770 K while its last quarter net income were -5,380 K.

ETN (Eaton Corporation plc) climbed 1.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $163.96, soaring 1.04% from the previous trading...
Read more

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) average volume reaches $944.87K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
On March 28, 2023, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) opened at $156.92, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Investors must take note of PerkinElmer Inc.’s (PKI) performance last week, which was 2.18%.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) stock priced at $127.58, up 0.23% from the previous day...
Read more

