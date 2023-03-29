9.32% percent quarterly performance for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.54, soaring 1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.795 and dropped to $7.50 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Within the past 52 weeks, HLX’s price has moved between $2.47 and $9.16.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.90%. With a float of $142.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

The firm has a total of 2280 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 633,000. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $8.44, taking the stock ownership to the 193,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 26,000 for $6.93, making the entire transaction worth $180,180. This insider now owns 254,870 shares in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.97. The third major resistance level sits at $8.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.20 billion based on 152,154K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 873,100 K and income totals -87,780 K. The company made 287,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.