A look at McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock priced at $7.93, up 3.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.30 and dropped to $7.85 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. MUX’s price has ranged from $2.81 to $8.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.10%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

The firm has a total of 520 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McEwen Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74 and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [McEwen Mining Inc., MUX], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.58. The third major resistance level sits at $8.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.52.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 396.25 million, the company has a total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,420 K while annual income is -81,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,240 K while its latest quarter income was -38,770 K.