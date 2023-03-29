A look at PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.07, plunging -1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.41 and dropped to $31.46 before settling in for the closing price of $32.23. Within the past 52 weeks, PD’s price has moved between $19.51 and $38.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.90%. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.81, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 2,373,043. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $31.64, taking the stock ownership to the 602,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 582 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $17,483. This insider now owns 136,957 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 85.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.22 in the near term. At $32.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.32.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.93 billion based on 91,360K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 370,790 K and income totals -128,420 K. The company made 100,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.