A look at Veracyte Inc.’s (VCYT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 28, 2023, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) trading session started at the price of $21.78, that was -6.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.03 and dropped to $20.55 before settling in for the closing price of $21.91. A 52-week range for VCYT has been $14.85 – $32.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.10%. With a float of $71.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.83 million.

The firm has a total of 787 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.61, operating margin of -12.68, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Veracyte Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 427,044. In this transaction Director of this company sold 18,750 shares at a rate of $22.78, taking the stock ownership to the 23,451 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 34,000 for $22.76, making the entire transaction worth $773,888. This insider now owns 53,967 shares in total.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -12.33 while generating a return on equity of -3.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Veracyte Inc., VCYT], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Veracyte Inc.’s (VCYT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.53. The third major resistance level sits at $23.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.60.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Key Stats

There are 72,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.49 billion. As of now, sales total 296,540 K while income totals -36,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,300 K while its last quarter net income were -3,840 K.