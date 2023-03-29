A major move is in the offing as LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) market cap hits 1.38 billion

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.18, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.50 and dropped to $21.03 before settling in for the closing price of $21.28. Within the past 52 weeks, RAMP’s price has moved between $15.37 and $39.73.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.60%. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.78 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 467,400. In this transaction PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $23.37, taking the stock ownership to the 218,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L sold 10,000 for $23.13, making the entire transaction worth $231,300. This insider now owns 238,605 shares in total.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LiveRamp Holdings Inc., RAMP], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s (RAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.71. The third major resistance level sits at $21.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.52.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.38 billion based on 64,715K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 528,660 K and income totals -33,830 K. The company made 158,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.