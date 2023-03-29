A major move is in the offing as Sunrun Inc. (RUN) market cap hits 3.70 billion

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.87, plunging -1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.9987 and dropped to $17.40 before settling in for the closing price of $17.85. Within the past 52 weeks, RUN’s price has moved between $16.69 and $39.13.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 34.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 304.30%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12408 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 52,854. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,986 shares at a rate of $17.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,411,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,842 for $17.70, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 1,280,403 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $1.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.86 million, its volume of 10.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.89 in the near term. At $18.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.70.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.70 billion based on 214,416K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,321 M and income totals 173,380 K. The company made 609,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 63,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.