ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 517,240 K

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $18.53, down -0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.71 and dropped to $18.255 before settling in for the closing price of $18.60. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has traded in a range of $12.24-$28.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 32.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.70%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 511 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.03, operating margin of -43.23, and the pretax margin is -41.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 72,322. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 3,851 shares at a rate of $18.78, taking the stock ownership to the 91,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP,General Counsel, Secretary sold 803 for $18.78, making the entire transaction worth $15,080. This insider now owns 20,108 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -41.76 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 57.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.67 in the near term. At $18.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.00 billion has total of 162,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 517,240 K in contrast with the sum of -215,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 136,490 K and last quarter income was -41,730 K.